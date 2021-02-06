Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,044,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

