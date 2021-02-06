fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $48.78 on Thursday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $26,787,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

