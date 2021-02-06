Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.53

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and traded as high as $39.21. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 106,878 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £86.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.05.

In other news, insider Terry Dugdale acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Also, insider Jonathan Turner acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($117,585.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 299,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,400.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

