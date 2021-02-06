FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Endo International plc Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Endo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Endo International stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

