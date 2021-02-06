FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

NYSE CPRI opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.