FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reduced by Analyst

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eisai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

