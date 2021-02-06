FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reduced by Analyst

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eisai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
