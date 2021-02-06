FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised by Analyst

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.