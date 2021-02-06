FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $498.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

