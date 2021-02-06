Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,403 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

