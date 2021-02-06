Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Critical Analysis

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Cardiff Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.51 Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,839.73 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -4.65

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -237.31% -62.30% Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.33%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

