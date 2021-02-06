Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.75-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.7-22.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.27 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,068,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

