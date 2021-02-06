Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:CHB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:CHB) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 7,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.