Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.77. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 70,460 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$42.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 68.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

