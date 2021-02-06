GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $21.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,752.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,476. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

