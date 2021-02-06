Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.86

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $31.68. Granite Construction shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 225,252 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

