Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.56

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.56 and traded as high as $151.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) shares last traded at $146.40, with a volume of 280,039 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.81. The firm has a market cap of £321.45 million and a P/E ratio of -23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.