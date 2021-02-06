GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.17. GWG shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 29,006 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $241.59 million, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. GWG had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GWG by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GWG by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

