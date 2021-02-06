GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

