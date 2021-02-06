GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $95.79 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.