GWM Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $10,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

