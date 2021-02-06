GWM Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 72,311 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,510,412 shares of company stock worth $293,025,956 in the last ninety days.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

