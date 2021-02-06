GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $95.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.