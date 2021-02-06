GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,186 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

