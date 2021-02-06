GWM Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.