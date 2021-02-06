HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,911.54

HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) (LON:HVPE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,911.54 and traded as high as $1,960.00. HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) shares last traded at $1,958.00, with a volume of 124,846 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,733.51.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.