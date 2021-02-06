HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.40 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 56.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.28.
Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $7.80 on Thursday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
