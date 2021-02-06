HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.40 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 56.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.28.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $7.80 on Thursday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. Analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

