Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $207.00

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and traded as low as $207.00. Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 36,630 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £47.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile (LON:HMSF)

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

