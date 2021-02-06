Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 31.2% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $361.50 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00020460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.01 or 0.01195761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.31 or 0.06398753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

