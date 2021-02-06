HyperQuant Hits Market Capitalization of $19,933.32 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $19,933.32 and $5,324.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.01188588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.39 or 0.06241236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014543 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

