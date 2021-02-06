IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.11 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of IAC opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $249.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

