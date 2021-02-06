IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,971.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $224.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.