IFP Advisors Inc Has $65,000 Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25.

