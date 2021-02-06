IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after buying an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $131.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

