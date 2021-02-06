IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $689.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.