Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.28. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 31,167 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions that are intended to deliver measurable results to small and medium sized businesses, government agencies and commercial enterprises. It provides managed services that include managing edge operations and implementing complex programs in advanced server management, desktop and server monitoring and remediation, help desk and call center, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and project management.

