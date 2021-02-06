Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 171,594 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00.

MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.