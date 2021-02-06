Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,203,952.44 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 47,587 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,425,312.26.

On Friday, January 29th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 30,404 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,182.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 89,333 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $6,647,268.53.

On Monday, January 25th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 16,320 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,162,473.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $4,129,440.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00.

nCino stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

