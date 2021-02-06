Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,525,307.56 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.
- On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45.
- On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $240.38 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Square by 140.2% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 459,519 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
