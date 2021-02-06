Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,525,307.56 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $240.38 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Square by 140.2% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 459,519 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

