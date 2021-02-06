Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Intel by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 29,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 49,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 56.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

