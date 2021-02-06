International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.68

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.68 and traded as high as $89.50. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 316,735 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £208.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.80.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

