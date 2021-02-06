INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Shares Down 5.3%

INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of INV Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

INV Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILNLF)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

