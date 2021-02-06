Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $86.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,431 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after buying an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 255.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 255.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.