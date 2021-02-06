iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.20

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.20 and traded as high as $31.44. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 15,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.32% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

