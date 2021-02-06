iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares Down 4.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 30,251,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

