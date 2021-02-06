IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.33.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.10. 932,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $192.34.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

