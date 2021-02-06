J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 296.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

