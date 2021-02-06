Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,135,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $20,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 277,777 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,018,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.