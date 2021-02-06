Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.83. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

