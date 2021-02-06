Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,226 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $121.06 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

