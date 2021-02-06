Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

LMRK stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

